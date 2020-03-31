Recently, I attended a social gathering of women friends (mostly age 40) who’d kept in touch since early college days.

Many of us live in different cities from the chosen venue, so the party became an excuse for those with partners to have a weekend away together.

But I was taken aback when one of the husbands I’d never met came on to me.

He came right over, stood too close, made suggestive comments, complimented my figure, then suggested that we “slip away” for a while.

I’m not a prude, I enjoy casual flirtatious banter with men whom I know/trust. But this man was a stranger to me, though his wife and I have exchanged emails for years, along with photos of our kids, etc.

I felt sick for her that he’d so easily show himself to be a player, with someone his wife knows.

And that he felt that he could do this when she’s in the same room!

I walked away toward my husband and the buffet lineup. Even after that, the man managed to stand beside me during some impromptu speeches.

My husband, whom I’d alerted, thought the guy had too much to drink. We left earlier than I’d normally want. What else should I have done? Should I consider hinting something to his wife?

Her Husband’s Come-On