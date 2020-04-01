My neighbour for five years and I became very close friends. We had same-age children but also discussed many things besides our kids. She and her husband had moved here from another country and we enjoyed learning about each other’s lives.

Six months ago, she called me with urgency to come over immediately.

Right at the door, she told me that her husband was having an affair.

She’d phoned him when he was late returning after work, and a woman answered his phone.

She knew the voice… it was his company manager.

My friend told him to get home immediately to confess everything, or she’d take their two daughters back home with her.

She then confided his recent absences, his excuses and her growing suspicions over the last couple of months. She cried and revealed more about their marriage and intimacy than I cared to know.

I listened and soothed her until she could calm herself, and not waken her girls. Then I went home.

She didn’t call until two days later. She said, things were “fine” now. Her husband had admitted everything, said he’d made a terrible mistake, and apologized. She told me she’d not be discussing it again.

He got a transfer back to their country and the family was gone within six weeks. I never heard from her again. One mutual friend let me know, a few years later, that they were still together and their daughters were thriving.

I’ve read your advice in the past that the best way to react when you know someone’s cheating is to alert him/her that you’ll inform their partner, unless the cheating stops.

But this was different - I listened to a friend’s heartbreak, and she cut ties with me! Did I do wrong by listening? What else could I have done and still kept my friend?

Lost Friendship