My close friend emailed me several months ago, that I must meet her new boyfriend, because, “it’s serious!” I was away for work, then. By the time we three met, they’d been lovers for four months.

Of Spanish background, her boyfriend was initially a little awkward with me.

I’m fluent in a few languages, so put him at ease by joking with him in Spanish, then translating for my friend so she could laugh with us.

She is attractive, smart, interesting, and has a good job. But she’s always said, “Yes, but you’re taller and slimmer.”

I called her later that day to say how happy I was for her.

She responded with fury, insisting that I’d flirted and tried to steal her guy. I protested that she knows I have a boyfriend whom I love. I said that, at 31 and 32, these could be our most important relationships, so no way would I risk mine and steal hers!

She stopped talking to me for three months. I still tried to reach her. Then, I heard from another friend that they’d broken up.

How do I re-connect with someone who wrongly believes that I tried to steal her boyfriend? Did my joking with him in Spanish look like a move on him? Why wouldn’t she trust me?

Wrongly Accused