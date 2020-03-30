My husband and I like taking separate vacations. Is that bad for our children?

We married when I was 29, he was 32. By then, we’d each attended destination weddings on our own, and taken at least one annual trip with single friends.

Seven years later, we have two young children.

We’re lucky to get invited sometimes to visit friends’ cottages as a family. But it’s a lot of work monitoring the kids’ safety in strange settings, keeping them amused, cleaning up diligently so we’ll be invited again, etc.

We tried a week in the sun with a toddler and baby one winter but found it expensive, with many worries about sunburns, water safety and again, too little adult relaxation.

So, we started travelling again on our own. He goes on a golf week with the guys, and I have a Mom’s group that picks a snowbird destination for a winter week. Sometimes, we add on a special long-weekend getaway with a friend(s), for each of us.

Our children are now ages five and three. One is in Senior Kindergarten, the other in Nursery School, and there’s day-care at each location until they’re picked up.

Whichever one of us is at home partner-less, can get babysitting relief from a grandparent, for one or two nights while the other parent’s away.

Our younger child did react during my most recent absences… a meltdown at the nursery-school door, but she settled after her father left her in familiar hands.

Also, our older child was angry with his father for two days after he returned from his golf-week away.

Are we creating insecurities in our children by showing them that their parent can leave them (briefly), which affects their usual routines?

Uncertain Traveller