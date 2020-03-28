I’m a woman, age 35, married ten years ago to the man I loved.

Our daughter is eight-years-old.

My husband and I both have good jobs. I enjoy my work, adore my daughter, and foolishly thought my life was perfect.

Two years ago, when there were some weird, unnecessary disagreements, between my husband and I, it seemed just a passing blip.

But he became distant, worked later, and his out-of-town travel that once required two days’ work away, increased to four days’ absence.

I now know that he was having an affair. He suddenly announced “this marriage is over.” I had no idea that our relationship was anywhere close to that finality.

But his girlfriend was pregnant by him. He left immediately.

Over this past year, we divorced, they married, the baby’s been born.

I’m beyond being angry at my ex. He’s been behaving like a jerk, cancelling arrangements that affect our daughter, and being rude to my relatives.

I’ve lost all respect for him, which makes it easier for me to focus on the present and future, not the past.

Friends assure me that I’m still fairly young and attractive, and that there’ll be someone decent and trustworthy to share my life, in time.

For now, I’m worried about my daughter. She’s been having a rough time through all this.

What do you recommend as helpful for her?

Unexpected Divorce!