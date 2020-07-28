My friend, a health worker, met someone online eight months ago. They’re both in their late-30s. He’d already signed on for a job transfer to another city, and she was so confident of their relationship, that she agreed to move with him.

Then Covid happened, and they had to move in together quickly, in their current city. She continued working her regular, demanding schedule, but when they could be together, they seemed the perfect couple.

She’d been in a long relationship previously and later regretted having been urged to give up her strong Christian faith (as a friend I can say she’s not “preachy,” but going to Church is very important to her).

Her current partner is supportive of this, and also of her independent spirit. They’re both adventurous and do a lot together. She was so happy with him!

Recently, she came home from work early, and found that her boyfriend had a female visitor who was introduced as “a friend.” Everything about this scene felt “weird,” I later heard from my friend.

Her partner later explained that the visitor was his ex-girlfriend from a relationship “long over.” She’d wanted to see him to get “closure” from their past.

He told my friend that he felt terrible about the whole incident. He admitted to having fooled around a little with his ex, but not having had sex, regrets even allowing the visit to happen.

Now, my friend has serious questions about their future together. Are they living together only because the Covid-19 pandemic called for a lockdown on households so they’d have otherwise not seen each other for months?

She wants to forgive him this one incident. She wants to trust him.

She has no family in this country, only some close girlfriends. And him.

Should she believe his story and consider it a one-off incident in response to his ex-girlfriend’s request?

Unsure Friend