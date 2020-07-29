I’m a woman, 44, divorced with a son, 11, a daughter, eight, and shared custody with their father.

Last January, a co-worker said he wanted to set me up with his friend as he was certain that we’d click. He was so positive about this, that I agreed.

That first date and the dozen that followed very quickly over five weeks were full of good times, laughter, common interests, and moves towards intimacy.

Then, in late February, my new “boyfriend” had dental surgery that turned problematic and he needed to recuperate for a few weeks. He asked if he could do so at my place, so he wouldn’t be alone at his.

I agreed, and paid my housekeeper extra since she was the one who checked on him, while I was at work and my kids at school or staying with his father.

Before I realized it would happen, the lockdown started and my self-described “partner” said he’d better stay until he wasn’t “vulnerable” to the coronavirus from his recent dental problems.

I then saw his other side - demanding (of my housekeeper, I learned) and cheap, too.

Despite having long been a high earner, he never offered to pay for groceries for us and never left the house to shop, despite that I was working at home and also helping my children with home-schooling.

Though the dentist said he was completely recovered, he’s remained needy of constant attention.

But his worst side was revealed when he was openly dismissive of my kids when they asked him to play cards with them during a break. He hadn’t realized I was just around the corner when he told them, “I don’t play kids’ games. Go away.”

I want him to leave. But he’s privately rented out the apartment he owned and only revealed that when I said I wasn’t interested in a future with him. What should I do?

Unwelcome House-Mate