I’m the mother of a son, 15, and a daughter, 13. I work from home so am more attuned to the children daily than their father.

Both children experienced a lot of pandemic-induced loneliness from not seeing friends in person. Their adjustment to online learning took time and caused self-doubts and frustration.

I’ve read that many similar-aged young people developed mental health issues during these past 15 months. I’m wondering whether I’ve been responding correctly to some of their reactions.

My daughter, who’d mostly been a cheerful, fun-loving girl, started showing puberty signals and became quieter and moody.

While that seemed part of the natural process, she suddenly, without discussion, dyed her hair blue having bought the product from her allowance savings.

My son became more distant. His bedroom door is mostly closed, so it’s been difficult to tell when he was playing video games from doing homework. He maintained some fairly-good grades, but got a couple of lowered marks.

He’s also much less talkative than before, much less animated, and sometimes seems removed from us all during a family meal.

I don’t want to overreact but also to not recognize my children’s innermost needs, and have them slide into depression or other seriously worrying moods and behaviour.

What’s the significance of these signals? How should I handle them?

My Children’s Mental Health