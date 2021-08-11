My wife’s brother-in-law is always late and always has some minor excuse that he tosses off. He was so late for his wedding that some people in the church thought it’d been called off and started to talk about leaving.

When he and his bride arrived, they looked smug instead of embarrassed. One can only guess what delayed them and they didn’t apologize.

His wife, my sister-in-law, is also indifferent to time commitments, when she’s the “hostess” of a dinner or occasion. We feed our young children something to hold back their hunger when we’re invited for dinner and there’s nothing served until 9pm.

Early on in our marriage, we invited them to attend a concert with us, featuring a band we all loved.

We gifted them the tickets, so I was very annoyed when she arrived alone, a half-hour after it started, and he didn’t make it till half-time.

Ten years later, little has changed. We see them less, and we know that whatever the occasion when we have to be together, they’ll either delay the event for everyone, arrive late and indifferent to anyone’s discomfort, or laugh in our faces saying that we’re “uptight” and “don’t know how to relax.”

Personally, I’m close to finished with having a relationship with them. BUT my wife says we can’t just drop family, that it’s a bad example for our children. What are your thoughts?

Fed Up