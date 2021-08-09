I’m dating again. Nothing unusual for women who are used to that scene, but this is my first re-immersion after 23 years of marriage. I was 19 when I met my ex, married at 20. So, outside of a couple short-term high-school romances I never really “dated” at all.

I’m not worried about how to handle meeting new men and seeing what happens. I’m worried about my three protective sons, ages 21, 19, and 17. The youngest is the most negative about any man who comes to my door, having already described one as “conceited” (true), and another as “trying to hide his baldness to look younger” ((maybe true).

But my oldest son presents a bigger problem. He insists on my telling him about each potential date, for “safety’s sake.” He’s done online searches on two men already, even though I’ve said I’m being careful and looked them up myself. He’s always home when I’m going to meet someone in person and engages each in conversation, even though I told him that’s my job.

I’ve only connected for in-person dates with five men since I got double-vaccinated, so I feel that all three of my sons are overreacting.

However, I’m especially worried about my middle son who seems to be distancing from me in favour of his father, despite that my ex started immediately seeing the woman who was waiting for him to leave me three years ago. I waited till just a few months back before trying dating sites.

How should I handle my sons’ reactions to me dating? How do I help them understand that at 46 I still need the interest and companionship of men?

My Critical Sons