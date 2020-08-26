I’m in a long-distance relationship with my boyfriend who lives in Mexico. I’m worried about our relationship because he has three daughters from two different women.

One daughter lives with her mother in the United States. He’s lost touch with both mother and child and is trying to find them to again have contact and relationship with his daughter.

But it sometimes feels that he’s spending more time talking to his family than me and my seven-year-old daughter (from someone else). I’ve said that I feel a little neglected.

Sometimes he says things about me that he doesn’t intentionally mean, but to me he comes across as insensitive or hurtful.

I know he still truly wants to be with me because I’ve talked to him about that, and he said so.

I’m supposed to return to Mexico in November, hopefully for six months to live with him in his house and see how we’re getting along when spending time together in person.

We need to do this before making any more serious plans.

But I have doubts because I’ve tried to talk to him about the way he sometimes talks to me. He doesn’t understand how I feel and doesn’t totally see it my way as I think he should.

Should I continue the relationship and go to Mexico, or not?

Two Countries