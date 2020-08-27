My friend’s going through a “silent break-up” after two years of a relationship which she thought was committed and going well.

She’s 42, and had a brief marriage years ago, no children. Her “soon-to-be ex” is around the same age, never married.

They weren’t living together yet though it seemed natural it’d happen soon. Until recently, when she believes that he showed his true stripes.

He suddenly informed her that he was going away the next day with a few guys, for some “project” … he wasn’t clear. She didn’t ask any questions because she wasn’t feeling that well.

The next morning, she phoned to say goodbye and told him that she wasn’t well. He quickly got off the phone.

She hasn’t heard from him again, a week later. She knows from social media that he’s back in town. Still, no contact.

She’s not calling/contacting him, either.

Personally, it seems illogical that he’d just ghost her after two years, but she says it doesn’t matter what his plan/excuse is. She’s not going to ask him.

I thought they were a very good couple, though she once said he could be somewhat self-centered.

Meanwhile, she’s a terrific woman, and this whole story seems very odd on both sides.

What do you think of her decision to not even try to find out why he’s gone silent?

Gone for Good?