I’m 30, facing a serious problem with my parents. I want to introduce my boyfriend, 34, to them. I’m serious about him.

But I know that he disagrees strongly with all that they believe about US President Donald Trump.

It doesn’t matter to them that they’re Canadian-born, live here, and only visit America for periodic golf vacations.

They actually believe what Trump says about Covid-19 being on its way out in the US, even as leading scientists there disagree.

My boyfriend, who watches Fox News as well as CNN so he can feel he’s getting at least two sides of every story, says Trump shows all the signs of a wannabe dictator.

He’s sure that, if Trump wins the November election, Canadians will also be negatively affected through punishing trade bans.

Even before the pandemic, my parents described Trump as “refreshing,” and said he has the true values they hold dear.

I can’t believe they’re so hoodwinked by him. I share my boyfriend’s views and believe in his values about democracy, on fighting racism, promoting women, Black and other racialized people onto corporate boards, and tackling crime in impoverished communities.

I’ve always believed that my parents were good people, self-made financial successes from working-class origins, and devout Catholics. I can’t understand what positive factor they see in Trump.

How do I handle introducing my boyfriend to them, without a catastrophic reaction on either side?

Dangerous Meeting?