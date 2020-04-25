My husband shares custody of his two daughters with their mother. The daughter, 16, isn’t taking physical distancing seriously and goes out. The 14-year-old’s friends can’t go out so she stays home alone and angry.

He’s tried to explain the gravity of the situation but they’re not open.

The mother has unaddressed mental health issues and is not following health officials' advice around the virus.

Both girls have a history of problematic behaviour at school, and refuse to participate in counselling.

The older girl dropped out of high school in January. She vapes, smokes cigarettes and pot, and has had many sexual partners in the past several months.

She left our house in the middle of the night while everyone was asleep to be with her friends. Later, she returned to her mother's apartment, which is what she does when her father tries to set any boundaries.

When the girl and her mother have a fight (frequently) the daughter wants to come back here sooner. But we don’t know where she’s been and with whom.

The younger girl blames her dad for her sister not being around while she’s bored at home.

So, we’re dealing with the wayward teen, and the angry/ resentful one who stays in her room and won't talk.

We worry about our own health being exposed to the virus. We’re at a loss as to what to do about the older girl's lack of conscientiousness and cannot count on the mother to take a united stand against the virus.

Is there some way that my husband could still reach his older daughter? What can we do to protect all of us?

My husband wishes he had full custody, and I support this for the good of the girls, as does the girls' maternal grandmother.

But it won't happen any time soon and we need to deal with the immediate matter of COVID-19.

S.O.S. from Parents