After 13 years married, I’ve been divorced for 32 years. My ex-husband cheated on me and I left.

He’d grown from a very unattractive teenager into a very good-looking man. Women threw themselves at him and he couldn’t resist.

I’ve forgiven him because I realize I needed to be alone these past 30+ years to use my personal abilities and achieve a grand lifestyle which we’d never have reached as a couple.

My ex-husband, remarried for 25 years, is now widowed.

I’d like to invite him back into our family. It’s no fun to have everything and no one to share it with. And I want our family reunited.

We’re 75 and retired but I’m uncertain if his cheating days are over.

I’m indifferent about a sex life between us. But I don’t want to risk him embarrassing me in my community, where I’ve worked hard to become a leading citizen, by him sneaking around and cheating.

He’s still a handsome, distinguished-looking older gentleman. Women will naturally assume it’s his wealth he enjoys.

I’d ask one of my kids to invite their dad for a visit, then I’d assess whether there’s any potential for a future for us.

I can envision a good older life with him and our family but I can also envision a disaster.

Risk My Money on a Cheater?