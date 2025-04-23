No matter what I say to my daughter, she tells me she knows. Sometimes, I imagine she probably does know. For example, when I say it’s cold outside and suggest she wear a jacket, she rolls her eyes and says, “I know, Mom. I have the weather app.” But then there are times when I think, “there’s no way she can know what I’m about to tell her” and I tell her that we have to leave early because there’s a crash, and she rolls her eyes and says, “I know, Mom. I check Waze you know.” There’s literally nothing I can say that she doesn’t respond with “I know.” I’m glad she’s switched on, but really? Can’t she just say, “OK” every once in a while? She Knows

Without specifying, you have told me that your daughter is a teenager. This is NORMAL teenage behaviour. They know everything and their parents know nothing. Or, rather, their parents know what they already know – and nothing new. Take it in stride. She wasn’t always this way, and this phase won’t last forever. Depending on your daughter’s temperament, you could have a laugh now and again. You could ask her what time you need to leave…. but she’ll probably come back with, “How should I know?” Don’t let it get under your skin. You probably did the same with your mom. Pick your battles. Unless your daughter is being overtly rude, this isn’t your worst non-negotiable.

I am a very healthy and active 75 years young male. I am coming out of a 50 yearlong sour marriage. We are in the throes of getting a divorce and are going through the court system. All our children are grown up and settled. We both have done our share of blunders, though she will never accept or apologize. I may live another 20 years of independent life. I am longing to find a tender-hearted woman, to spend my remaining life together with; one who will not make insulting comments day in and day out, and who will follow love and compassion rather than hatred and being self-centred; one who will spread harmony among the children rather than divide and rule them. Please help me. How can I find such a person? I am not rich; however, I am financially secure, and I pay tuition fees and purchase books for poor students (against my ex’s ruling). I am willing to adopt and nurture grandkids of any future partner, if needed. All I need is a tender heart. Longing for Love

I am sorry that you and your wife couldn’t make your 50-year marriage work. But you two have made the decision to divorce and I hope it’s the right decision for you both. Unfortunately, I’m not a matchmaker or a dating service, so I can’t help you find someone specific. However, I can advise you on where and how to find a partner. Start by telling your friends and family that you are looking for a partner. That way, if a lovely single woman crosses their path, they will have you in mind. Also, get out and do the things you enjoy, be it golf, tennis, volunteering at the zoo – whatever makes you happy. Perhaps in those places you may find someone with like-minded interests. And you can always do your research and put a profile up on a dating site that suits your wants and needs. There are so many that I wouldn’t know where to steer you. Have a friend, maybe even one of your children if they’re open to it, help you navigate the different sites. I wish you luck in finding your person, and a long life of happiness.

FEEDBACK Regarding the nail-biting daughter (Jan. 30): Reader – “There’s no perfect solution (speaking as a lifelong biter who has it under control 90 per cent of the time) but there are helpful strategies. I suggest providing fidget toys/jewelery and/or thumb/worry stones. A simple internet search will come up with plenty of choices. “If the daughter is feeling overwhelmed, try leaving them around the house. Always have a nail file on hand to avoid temptation when a nail snags or tears. Foul-tasting nail remedies never worked for me because I’ve always washed my hands frequently and wouldn’t reapply. “If she bites her nails when feeling stressed, deep breathing techniques could help. There are different levels of nail-biting. Some of us have limits, e.g., only when hands are clean; only biting the white, and others bite them to the quick. The last would be more dangerous and likely more difficult for parents to manage on their own.”