Why is that saying, “When it rains, it pours” so true? I am a calm, easygoing person who enjoys a drama-free life. But I’m married with four daughters, so there really isn’t a drama-free moment in my home. But that’s everyday drama, not real drama. That I can handle. However, the other day, someone backed their truck into my wife while she was in the car. Thankfully, it was on the passenger side, and she was alone in the car. She wasn’t hurt, but our car was badly damaged. Hours of wasted time dealing with police reports, insurance and renting another vehicle. And my eldest daughter, who only recently got her license can’t drive the rental, so her wings have been clipped. And that puts more pressure on my wife and I when we were looking forward to her helping with the driving. Meanwhile, my partner (at work) had a family emergency and has had to take a leave of absence just as we are launching a new project. I understand completely and insisted on the leave, but I’ve now got twice as much on my plate, which means I am available less for helping at home. Which my wife and I had discussed and were OK with BEFORE the accident. While all this is going on, in the recent ice storm that hit Ontario, we lost power, our sump pump stopped working and our basement flooded, rendering it unlivable. Two of my daughters spend all their free time down there, dancing, singing, colouring, making crafts, playing with their toys, etc. Why is life so hard sometimes? It’s Pouring!

I hear you! And I empathize. Truly. But the best advice I ever received is to just take it one day at a time, one step at a time, one part of each issue at a time. It may take longer but it’s far less overwhelming that way. I find making a list allows you to get everything out of your brain, leaving you more room to think logically; and a feeling of accomplishment when things get done and you can check them off said list. That works for me. I also find it’s easier to prioritize when I have everything in front of me. With four children, you obviously need that second car. Get that sorted so your life isn’t altered by a lack of transportation. Get adjusters in immediately to dry out your basement, remove anything that’s damaged and start your insurance claim. Your eldest will just have to be patient. Or, you’ll just have to switch cars with your wife so she can help with the driving. Your younger daughters will have to find somewhere else to play. And you’ll burn the candle at both ends for a little while to help your co-worker. And whenever you get a free minute, remember to breathe deeply.

My boyfriend has a small dog that sleeps on his bed. I love dogs and am fine with her on the bed. Except it creeps me out when she’s on the bed and we’re fooling around. And when I ask him to kick her off the bed, or put her in another room, she gives me the stink eye like nobody’s business! I give her a lot of love, walk her, feed her, but I do NOT want her on the bed when we are having sex. Is that so weird? Dogged in Bed

Nope. Not weird at all. I have a dog who sleeps on my bed, and he is not allowed when I’m otherwise engaged. You’re right - creepy!

FEEDBACK Regarding the couple struggling financially (Jan. 30): Reader – “How did my generation (Boomers) save money and buy a home? We did without. We bought our first house with nothing in our pockets. We borrowed from family (and paid them back). We didn’t go out. Ever. We had basic cable. We didn't make long distance phone calls. We didn’t own two heavily financed gas guzzling image enhancers. We didn’t take trips to wherever social media demanded. “We went camping. If we could afford it. And we certainly didn’t spend thousands annually on a new device to see what our friends were eating for lunch or what some random Kardashian was doing. “Do I feel sorry for 30-somethings (Google it. Good show) who can’t buy a new home? Yes. But. Somehow, both my kids (without financial help) and their partners have managed to buy homes in major centres on budget. Mostly because they were both taught basic economic sense. Such as, if you can’t afford it, don’t buy it.”