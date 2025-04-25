I’ve been with my husband for 13 years, since 10th grade. For the past three years, we’ve been living at my in-laws' house while saving for a home. While I’m grateful for the opportunity to save money, it’s been difficult to live in someone else’s home, as I often feel like a guest. There’s also a power dynamic, which makes it challenging to truly relax.

For example, I always feel pressure to immediately clean up after myself. I also frequently get asked what I’ll be making my husband for dinner, and how I take care of him - remarks that make me uncomfortable and stressed.

My husband is the first-born in a European family and seems to be the favourite, which adds to the pressure I feel. I’ve always been kind and caring toward his entire family, doing my best to be respectful and considerate. All I want in return is to be treated with the same kindness and respect.

My mother-in-law has been out of work for three years since her diabetes diagnosis and has struggled to get it under control. My husband and I have debt on his side, and coupled with the rising cost of living, it’s been even harder to save.

I’ve been working on not letting comments affect me, but recently, a situation occurred that really upset me. One evening, after dinner, I remained seated while my mother-in-law got up to wash dishes. She looked at me and sarcastically asked, "Are you on vacation?" I was caught off guard because I didn’t feel it necessary to immediately jump up.

I calmly responded that I would, of course, help and listed the things I’d already done. This led to a conversation about how I feel living in the house, which I thought was productive. However, the next day, I overheard her speaking to her own mother-in-law, mocking our conversation and even spreading untrue statements, claiming that I send my husband listings for million-dollar homes - something that’s never happened.

I was shocked and hurt, as I never expected her to speak negatively about me, let alone fabricate things. I told my husband what I overheard, and now we’re unsure how to proceed. I’m currently unemployed but am considering moving out once I find a job.

What makes this even more difficult is that I’ve always wanted a good relationship with my mother-in-law. In fact, I’m currently planning a surprise party for her 50th birthday. She’s done kind things for me, like throwing me a bridal shower, so this feels even more confusing.

I don’t want to make things worse, but I also don’t want to continue feeling uncomfortable at home.

How do I move forward in my relationship with her?

Desolate Daughter-in-law