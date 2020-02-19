I’m a man, 44, divorced, with two children. I recently met an amazing woman, 42, through a dating site, and was knocked out from the start!

We’ve seen each other frequently over six weeks and I’ve already been thinking about a future together.

She’s beautiful, exciting, has a big career, is worldly and loves to travel.

She divorced a year ago, has one child. They moved to my city six months ago. She enjoys a very full active life, just as I want to have.

Suddenly, I have doubts.

I’d invited her to go with me to my best friend’s house, where he and his wife had invited two other couples I’ve known well for years.

I wanted them all to meet the woman of my dreams.

To my total shock and confusion, she showed a completely different personality than I’d seen.

She remained extremely quiet, giving the impression that she’s shy and introverted, throughout the evening.

She gave one-word answers to their many questions, and she didn’t engage in any conversations.

She showed them nothing of the person with whom I thought I’d fallen in love. I’m now questioning everything I thought about her and us as a couple.

How do I explain this or do I just head for the hills?

Shocked and Confused