My girlfriend and I have dated seriously for six months. We were friends years ago, and this relationship happened naturally when we connected again, both early 40s.

We’re both unattached, with no kids. She was married for a short time in her mid-20s.

Suddenly, we’ve been faced with a serious decision. My girlfriend has been told she’s being considered for her dream job in another city halfway across the country.

Meanwhile, the clientele I’ve built up are all based here. I’m in a position where many people depend on me and I’ve built strong professional relationships with them.

To her credit, my girlfriend raised the discussion about her potential job offer very thoughtfully…. she didn’t announce it, but instead, asked how I’d respond and feel about it.

This woman is very important to me, yet I don’t want to hold onto her through making her feel guilty if she decides she has to move to the job.

But I already know that I don’t want a long-distance relationship for years ahead, and I know that I can’t pick up and move with her.

Is there a way to handle this that we can both accept and move on without feeling we’re giving up our best chance at a lasting love?

Unhappy Choice