Yet, it only takes one narcissistic person to create turmoil in a family.

It’s characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance, excessive need for admiration, and lack of empathy toward other people.

I’ll start it with some facts, for the record: Research has shown that Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) has an incidence of 1% in the general population. (Is reluctance to seek diagnosis a factor in this statistic?)

Following is the strongest and most worrisome such story.

Dear Readers – Following a reader’s question about a narcissistic ex (January 22), I received many responses describing relatives, in-laws, spouses, as narcissistic.

Reader’s Commentary “Over the last three years, I have concluded that, the only true way to deal with narcissistic people is through 100% no contact.

“I joined a group for “children who’ve survived narcissistic grandparents,” but it’s mostly desperate parents like me writing to figure out how to save my son from his narcissistic grandfather.

“My children are now teenagers. During my marriage, my father-in-law (FIL) tried to steal my eldest son from me.

“It became obvious that this man had no friends, was child-like in many ways, and my son was his toy, his project.

“When he was born, the grandparents created a full nursery at their house. Almost every weekend they’d want him to come over, telling us, the parents, to “go out and have fun.”

“Initially, I thought they were trying to help.

“My ex used to say how close their family is. I got along with my FIL.

“Slowly I started noticing things, hearing stories. My ex would mention “special relationships.”

“She (my ex) has a special relationship with her brother. My son supposedly had one with her father. My younger son had one with her mother.

“Eventually I asked my FIL if I was in competition with him for my son.

“Unfortunately for him, I didn’t need anything from him, I had more money than him. He couldn’t buy me.

“Towards the end, I’d tell my wife, “Your dad thinks he’s the head of this family. He stole my son.” She’d deny it.

“Eventually, I refused to see her dad. She finally walked out saying “(she) comes as a package,” including her dad. By this time, I’d lost my son.

“All he wanted to do was spend his free days and weekend at Grandpa’s house where he’s the centre of Grandpa’s world.

“My younger son never went along with the program, so my FIL wrote him off.

“I’ve educated myself and learned that all that I’ve described are typical, text-book characteristics of a narcissist:

“No friends, no empathy, selfish, the character of a child. Never will grow up to act/think like an adult. Lies, lies and more lies. Full denials even when presented with proof.”