I’m a woman, 39, facing my second time in divorce court. I’m shocked and upset at how my life is turning out.

I thought my generation had gained from the previous feminists who fought for gender equality and women’s rights to have lives of ambition and accomplishment beyond the kitchen and nursery.

I also thought the more recent #metoo movement would have our partners aware that we won’t tolerate abuse – sexual or otherwise.

But I found out, twice, that while we could advance at work, we were mostly expected to run the home-fronts and child-rearing on our own or constantly negotiating for help.

My first marriage at 26 went sour within two years (no kids), when my then-husband felt “entitled” to a cooked meal and slam-bam-sex even when I’d worked late and came home exhausted.

I married again at 33 and six years later we still haven’t learned how to live together and share the load. Instead, he learned how to leave me with the majority of child-care as often as possible and spend his time instead with a woman who catered to him.

I love my child, and also love my work, where I’ve achieved a great position and salary which helped us as a couple.

I loved my husband too… but didn’t know how to be an adoring wife when our child needed attention from one or both of us, and it was always left to me. I didn’t have the energy or desire he had to go out several nights a week to fine restaurants, and have babysitters even on weekends so we could go away.

What have I been doing wrong?

Divorcing Again and Devastated