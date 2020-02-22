My roommate of four years and I met in University when we occasionally hung out with the same group. We weren’t close. Now, we’re both 29, both working full-time, and though we’re a male and female sharing common space, we’re good friends.

We learned on Facebook that each was looking for a shared rental in the same neighbourhood, and thought, “Why not?”

I had a girlfriend then, but wasn’t ready to move in with her. My roommate’s had two short-term dating relationships since sharing this place with me.

I didn’t like the second guy, though never said so, since the cardinal rule of shared accommodation is, MYOB.

However, I came home a week ago and heard her crying in her room. I felt it was okay to knock and asked if she wanted to talk. She did.

Her boyfriend had argued with her, then left in a huff calling her “stubborn” when she’d simply been expressing her view.

When she asked my thoughts, I said that she was repeatedly choosing the wrong guys. She’s attractive, smart, talented in the arts, doing great in her job, but insecure about telling a boyfriend what she thinks and feels.

I said that, from what she’d told me about her controlling father – which caused her mother to back off in any serious discussions - she was following an old pattern she should throw away.

We ended up toasting her resolve to speak up for herself with men she dates. Later, we woke up together in her bed.

We avoided each other in the kitchen for two days, then made love and slept together again the next day.

I believe that I love her. But I’m not sure how she feels…. maybe I’m just a fallback friend to help her find her self-confidence and move on.

I’m afraid to ask because if that’s the case, how do we continue as roommates when we’ve already been intimate?

Beyond Roommates?