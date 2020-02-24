I’m a man in my late 40’s, married, with a son in high school and daughter in middle school. I love and am devoted to my family.

I work two demanding jobs to provide them with a decent home, and some extras which I believe are necessary for their emotional and physical health - sports activities, some music education, exploring both our complex city and Nature outdoors.

My wife, also late-40s, is, in my view, more beautiful and interesting than ever. She’s fit and active, works part-time, and creates crafts for pleasure.

We have very different backgrounds – upbringing, religion, race, you name it. Our relationship is sometimes strained by these differences, mostly when we disagree on something.

Usually it turns out to be small stuff compared to our commitment to work it out (or just drop it).

What’s my problem? I worry about the years ahead. Call it climate change or whatever, there are obvious, growing and damaging threats to the environment. Politics is increasingly divided to the point of extremes. It’s hard to separate facts from bias and scare stories.

Greed seems to dominate the decisions of all major companies that affect our lives and influence even government’s policies.

Sometimes I feel that all my efforts to raise strong, intelligent kids who can handle all these major changes, are useless.

How do I deal with these personal feelings without passing fear and pessimism onto my children?

One Man’s View