I’ve had a terrible hurtful lesson in trusting my best friend who turned on me. We were girlfriends living with our poor parents. We thought that working for, and living with, a rich family in a foreign country would pay us well and we’d be able to help our families.

We’d never seen such big houses! The six-day work week was hard and long, and the owner kept our passports, so we were stuck there. We decided to run away.

We made it to another country, living illegally. But we both got jobs with normal hours, higher pay and kinder employers. My friend had a bank account but I didn’t so I deposited my money with hers.

We were like sisters, shared the same friends, went to church together. I got a better-paying job so sent her parents money when she said she had none.

Then my friend got a boyfriend. She became cold and mean, told me to move out. I stayed out before and after work. I was so low I thought of the worst way out, then called a counselling line.

A kind voice told me that in a few months things would be better for me. I’d feel and be stronger. There’d be light ahead.

I’m so grateful. Seven months after the shock of my former friend’s cold-hearted nastiness, I’m earning well in a full-time job and rent my own apartment. My employer helped me get a lawyer to verify my passport and now I’m here legally. I have many friends.

It was a horrible lesson that even people with whom you’ve been closest can turn on you for selfish reasons.

I also learned to never give up. Now, in my 30s, I want other young people to know that even when you trust a friend completely, you must take care of your own life.

Learned the Hard Way