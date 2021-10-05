During the pandemic, I went into the office several times a week as lone employee on site. My wife’s already-thriving home-based business actually increased during Covid as it has great online appeal.

Unfortunately, working from home somehow also inspired her to search dating sites and she developed an online relationship which, during the past summer, started an in-person affair.

She only revealed this to me two months ago, saying that she’s in love, has hired a lawyer, and intends to divorce me. She says that our son, 14, is old enough to handle this and we’ll both have equal access.

I’m still shell-shocked. After 16 years of a marriage without any serious conflicts, she’s rushed into this divorce plan without any pre-discussion of whatever she felt was missing between us, refusing counselling and any chance for us to work things out.

I’m getting counselling for myself and for helping our son adapt, and I’ve also had to hire a lawyer. That’s where I learned the financial reality: My wife has always earned more than me, and also has had her own investment portfolio (there was no prenuptial agreement).

It means she owes me financial support along with equalization of our assets - house, cars, a rental property which we own jointly.

She’s furious. When I raised our getting together to discuss our son, she swore at me and said I was a greedy man whose true nature had emerged. I reacted badly and said she was not only a cheater but trying to be a thief. She hung up on me.

The woman I’d loved is now a stranger to me.

How do I stay focused on getting through the divorce without overreacting to the changes in her, and helping our son with the support he needs and a co-parenting plan that he can handle emotionally? How can we share custody when there’s so much animosity between us?

Outraged Husband/Unrecognizable Wife