When my now-fiancé and I first started dating, he’d ask me questions about my past relationships, wanting to know every detail of each boyfriend/fling/etc.

He’s conservative and so am I. However, I’m 30 and have had several experiences that I feel ashamed of sharing and would rather keep in the past (they’re not major but he’s so insecure that he cannot imagine me with someone else).

I had to lie on several occasions because of fear of judgement and because he overreacted when I tried to say something.

I stopped sharing after this, but guilt started hitting me while reading posts about how we should be honest with our partners and not keep hiding our past, etc...

My past is really nothing compared to other women my age, and I never felt it was that important until he made me think so.

A few weeks before he proposed, I wanted to disclose a few more things to relieve that guilt and fear that he might find things out in the future since one of the guys I was involved with and he had mutual friends.

He immediately overreacted before I even said the full story... so I left part of it still hidden.

He had me swear that what happened was just this and just that... so I did because it was now more about my safety. I was afraid that he’d harm me or himself if he found the full story.

He later met my family and proposed to me and said we should forget our old arguments, but I still have this fear of him finding out things about me in the future.

I wanted to disclose everything, but I couldn't. The only way he’d find out is if he "met" one of my ex-boyfriends or hook-ups and they told him.

Does this often happen? Do guys talk to their ex's current husbands and spill some secrets from past relationships? How can I overcome this fear and stop worrying about the future?

Shadowed By My Past