My boyfriend’s wife of 20-plus years passed away two-and-a-half months before we met. I was vulnerable too then, divorcing from my kids’ dad.

Both of us felt something really special. He said he loved me more than his wife, whom he’d once loved deeply.

We discussed his grief process which he thought he’d prepared for as she battled cancer.

He even told his adult kids about loving me. My little kids got very close to him and love him so much.

Sadly, six months into our relationship he started his true grieving which I wasn’t expecting.

It would’ve been easier for me to understand closer to his loss.

I’ve been selfishly focused on how I feel whenever he’s sad about her.

When he’s having a bad day, he doesn’t call/text me with the usual frequency. He wants to be alone (understandable).

But I’ve been growing apart because I feel rejected. I now understand that he doesn’t love me more than he loved her, and it’s caused me pain and anger with myself for believing him before.

He still says he loves me deeply and doesn’t see his life without me and the kids. His plans for both of us haven’t changed. I still love him.

But my selfishness doesn’t allow me to support him. We’ve talked about it.

Should we continue our relationship or just end it and let him live his grief process?

Desperate but Selfish