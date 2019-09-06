My husband discovered that his brother, who’s his only sibling, had been taking money fraudulently from their mother's bank account.

She’s in a long-term care home and her sons shared Power of Attorney (POA).

His brother lives a couple of hours away in the same town as their mother, so he became the trusted family member who’d look after any of her needs that were not provided by the home.

However, a sizeable amount was taken in cash withdrawals, credit-card payments and purchases that weren’t made by an elderly woman in long-term care. The thefts occurred over almost two years.

My husband had his brother write a letter of apology and put back most of the money.

In return, he didn’t have him charged with fraud and had him give up the POA position he’d abused. My husband is now sole POA for his mom.

This incident has caused a family rift. Their grown children have only heard their parent's version of what happened.

Do I discuss this with their children or say nothing so that they’ll try to continue to live their lives as before?

My children and immediate and extended family have seen the correspondence and know the facts.

I'm reticent to offer these to the brother’s children because I don't want to destroy the relationship that still exists between my brother-in-law, sister-in-law and their adult children.

Stuck For an Answer