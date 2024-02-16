My husband passed away at age 53, from sudden heart failure, with no previous warnings ahead of that terrible time. I was devastated, left with three children - two youngsters ages 10 and eight, and an older boy, 14, who’d attended every hockey and football game for which his father could snag tickets.
I was then 44, left to figure out the rest of my life. The children came first, of course, regarding their grief and emotional pain for which they’d need help accepting.
But how would I hold onto our home, and pay for all our needs as a family?
I had to learn on my own and started that complex task by applying for a basic college course on money management. Next, I talked to my bank manager, and met with a financial advisor to help me learn the best steps forward and feel more secure about my choices.
I then studied the real estate market, and with the help of a friend in the business, sold our family home in the high period, and bought a smaller home near good schools for my kids.
None of this was easy. But the children and I held close together so we could all get through our terrible loss.
I’ve learned huge lessons from all this pain and effort. Yet I still worry whether my children hold onto anger at me for “letting Dad die,” as the youngest once said through tears. I’m now age 50, still feeling guilty.
Surviving Sudden Loss
Everyone who has experienced a beloved partner’s sudden death has had to face similarly tough decisions like yours. It took a reach for necessary courage, plus self-confidence, to reposition yourself and your children, all within financial moves that’d hopefully improve your earnings.
I believe that your children will grow up knowing the efforts that you made on their behalf. Meanwhile, if they may still sometimes need help processing the loss of their father, grief counselling - on their own or in a group - can still be helpful.
