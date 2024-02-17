I’m an energetic, athletic, still-youthful grandmother, age 61. My ex-husband’s daughter, who’s separated with two children under age 10, keeps sweet-talking me into babysitting her kids so she can go out with her friends.

She always starts with a buildup about how much those children love me, then adds that my babysitting help is essential to her well-being!

Meanwhile, her father isn’t even asked to babysit. He always comes up with “important work projects keeping him too busy.”

I love and enjoy my step-grandchildren. But I can’t help being annoyed that their grandfather doesn’t help, especially if there’s a real need. But I also don’t feel that my stepdaughter’s socializing is my responsibility.

Being a youthful grandparent has made me an easy “go-to” for her backup plan when she wants a night out. But she’s not completely open about her own plans and, on two past occasions, she didn’t return home until the next morning, without having said that was her intention.

Fortunately, my step-grandkids are easy children with whom to spend time, play games, do puzzles, bake cookies, etc. But I do worry that if I don’t see them somewhat regularly, their mother’s frequent nights out without them will become obvious to the kids.

It makes me feel torn between my own need to maintain my athletic energy and stay both fit and healthy.

But why should the grandfather be left off the list of family supporters? He’s not remarried but I’ve heard that he has a girlfriend now. This whole situation makes me feel “used,” - like father, like daughter! Any suggestions?

Caring Grandmother