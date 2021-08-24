My sister and her husband are divorcing after 14 years together. I’ve always liked my brother-in-law and he’s been generous to me. He has a high-paying job and before Covid, he was always on invitation lists for big entertainment, sports and social events.

When my sister’s job/kids prevented her from attending, my brother-in-law would take me, or he’d get an extra ticket and the three of us would attend together.

Now, I don’t know how to handle conversations when I see him. Is he still my “family” if he isn’t still hers?

Do I again hug him hello now that it’s being allowed between double-vaccinated people?

Also, my sister and her husband have a daughter, 12, and a son, 10. I’ve been very close to them and often “babysit” just to hang out sometimes. I’m now wondering if, when their father has his own place, and maybe meets someone, do I sometimes go there to spend time with my niece and nephew?

I’m wondering how my sister will feel about my having that contact with the man she’s divorcing.

I don’t fully understand their “problem” since my sister hasn’t been completely open about it. They were visibly in love when they married.

She’s travelled sometimes for work, and so has he, but they stayed in close contact and discussed everything about their children. My parents moved into their house if both were ever away at the same time, which was rare.

To many including me, they seemed an ideal couple. My sister isn’t dating yet and doesn’t ever mention another man or interest in meeting one. But there’s little doubt that my brother-in-law will find a partner soon, if he hasn’t already.

Where do I fit into his “family” as his former sister-in-law? Would it be traitorous to my sister to maintain that friendship?

In the Middle