I’m 42, mother of two teenagers, a son 15 and daughter 13, and also dating again. I work from home but may soon return to an office.

I’ve been divorced for over one year, having separated 30 months ago. A close male colleague made my transition to being separated easier by visiting and getting to know my kids, always boosting my spirits with his good humour. He’s long divorced and understood my disorientation.

The problem now is that while I was grateful for his friendship, he’s been hoping for and expecting more.

When he raised this recently, he almost disbelieved that I had never realized his intent. I was mortified. He said I’d been “using” him and that it’s time I stopped playing the innocent woman whose husband left, when I’d long been aware that my marriage was beyond fixing.

Added to my guilt feelings about my friend, my teenage son added a new element to my situation. It happened when each of the children were invited to close friends’ cottages for a weekend.

I took the opportunity to go with a girlfriend to nearby wine country for the same period... lots of ambiance and plenty of flattering men around... refreshing and fun.

But I came home to a disaster. My son and his friends, realizing no adult was home, found a reason to take a lift home on the second day and held a party that afternoon and evening.

Neighbours later informed me about the noise. My garbage bins revealed the empty beer bottles.

I now realize that I need to rethink what it means to be living as a single and dating while divorced. Your advice, please.

Mapping A New Lifestyle