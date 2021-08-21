I’m a 24-year-old guy living with my girlfriend and in love for the first time. But I have a terrible feeling that I’m going to be dumped.

She’s 23, and we’re living in a different country from where we’re both from but hadn’t met before.

We both work for a big organization where every day’s interesting and we hit it off right away. We have a lot in common, like our love of travel, and go on weekend trips whenever possible.

I started to get the uncomfortable feeling when she first mentioned her former boyfriend, how he wanted to move here when she did. But he was going for a post-graduate degree, so she said she encouraged him to finish it.

A couple months ago, she said he might be coming here to visit. I’m not sure if he did but there was a weekend soon after when she said that she and an old girlfriend were meeting at some natural spa for “just females,” and I couldn’t come along.

I’m not just imagining things. I’ve had girlfriends but she’s my first serious love... I could picture us being together for the future.

Now she’s asked me to move out. She says he’s finished school, came to see what’s available for him here, and found a research job. She says she needs to try it out, them being together again.

She says she’s confused, it may not work out, they’ve both changed, she still loves me but she knew him first, there may still be a chance for us, etc.

To me, that now means we’re ending. What can I do to prevent that? Should I embarrass myself and even try?

Already Dumped?