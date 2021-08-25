I’m a happily married man, age 36, with a good job, a wife I love, and three great youngsters. But I’m very sad and disturbed after hearing of the death of my first serious girlfriend and the reaction of my former best guy friend.

We met in university, the three of us from different countries, all good students with big dreams for our futures.

I felt so lucky back then to have met and connected with my girlfriend. I was also glad to be close with my buddy who was very smart and seemed destined for a big role in whatever field he’d choose.

When we graduated, we all went separate ways for the necessary task of getting work which would ultimately affect our deciding where we’d each settle. As expected, we landed in three different countries again, and so, over time, kept contact less and less.

I visited my girlfriend once after a couple of years, and still felt close to her based on our shared memories. But I had recently started to date my now-wife.

Learning from a former classmate who kept track of us all, that my dear friend has died suddenly from a ruptured brain aneurysm, has disrupted my world. I told my wife all about her, and she’s very understanding of my sadness.

But what’s made this news even harder to bear, is that my once-best friend wrote for our class newsletter that my girlfriend had been his great love!

How could he have gone behind my back to be with her romantically? She and I were a known twosome. He’s the one who went on to live in several other countries over years, climbing his success ladder. They were never openly a couple.

Now I’m double-shattered, by her tragically early death, and his hidden poaching of the girl he knew I cared about so deeply.

Do I call him out on this? Or end any further contact?

Shattered and Sorrowful