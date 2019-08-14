We moved to be closer to my husband’s aging parents in the small town where we grew up.

I’m shy socially but back in touch with a few old friends.

My husband’s more socially active and has met up with several, whom he sees regularly.

One of his friends, close during school years, is a busy mother of four.

He was keen for me to meet her, which I did several times, but I generally left him to spend time with her.

Early on, she invited him to hike to her favourite beach, which he later brought me to - a very secluded spot 20 minutes’ through the woods.

The last time he texted asking to meet for coffee (as usual), she suggested another hike to this beach and a swim.

He wrote me asking if I wanted to join.

I said no, and he told her that he changed his mind and perhaps they could meet another time.

I admit that I did look at her text later. She’d ended her invitation with a “ …”

I never cared that they met for coffee or lunch, it seemed a healthy, mutually helpful relationship.

But somehow I let the secluded beach/swimming thing put my nose out of joint.

Am I old-fashioned thinking that a woman asking a married man to swim at a secluded spot is out of line?

Beyond Friendship?