Dear Readers: Following is new information from a previous letter-writer who contracted a sexually transmitted disease/infection (STD/STI) from his girlfriend who’d kept her infection secret:

She was diagnosed with Genital Herpes shortly before we started dating, but didn’t tell me for three months.

I loved her and we’d been intimate many times.

I suggested complete testing for both of us and asking doctors how to stay intimate while keeping myself safe.

After we were convinced that we can still be a couple, she broke up with me.

Shocked, I tried to reconcile but met only silence.

Two months later, when diagnosed with genital herpes, I said there’s now no problem of us being together.

She was bluntly cold and didn’t want to reconnect.

I felt betrayed, used up and abused. She encouraged me into the relationship and left me infected with an incurable STD.

I gave her an ultimatum to meet/sort things out, or I’ll take her to court for infecting me, hoping she’d take things seriously.

She panicked, went to a counsellor, then told me the counsellor said this isn’t a healthy relationship and not to have further contact with me.

She doesn’t respond to my texts and calls.

I want to get back together as I was deeply involved with her. I’ve had many doctor visits as my symptoms took a bad turn on my body.

She was cold-hearted, and unempathetic.

I gave her love, support and caring, only to be left with a broken heart and an STD.

I’m contemplating telling her parents what’s happened and asking them to help reconcile us. If I do this behind her back, might she call the cops on me?

Infected, then Ignored