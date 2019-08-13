My boyfriend of 18 months and I have a great relationship except regarding sex.

I’m 27, he’s 30, we both had previous relationships, but his were short-term. I’d been with the same boyfriend for four years.

Our sex problem has to do with intercourse. The minute he gets near me, he’s finished. He can’t keep an erection past even a minute of intercourse.

I know it’s called premature ejaculation but when I try to discuss it with him, he goes silent, says it’s not a problem, or turns it on me that I’m too tense (I’m not).

We haven’t been able to have a decent conversation about this, ever.

He’s a wonderful guy who loves me and takes care of me in every other way. But he insists that he’s right about everything in his life, and especially about this sex problem.

It’s turning me off. I almost dread going to bed with him, knowing it’s a one-minute event that leaves me frustrated, and him defensive.

Even if he makes oral love to me, I tense up for when he tries to have intercourse. It’s sometimes over even before it begins.

He won’t see a doctor, won’t acknowledge that it’s his problem, always insists that it’s mine. I know he loves me. What should I do?

Bad Sex