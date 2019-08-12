My husband left me for someone else when I was pregnant with our fourth child. He and that other woman were then off and on for two years.

Recently, he said that he loves me and wants to try again.

I agreed, as I do love him still and my kids miss him like crazy.

During the two years away from us, he only made time for the children on the weekend, and only if his then-girlfriend wasn’t free.

After he told me that he wanted to try being together again, I discovered that he was on a dating app. Now he’s met someone else on that app but claims they’re just friends.

Some nights he doesn’t call me and when I call him, his phone is off or he doesn’t answer. I believe he’s with the new woman.

He was coming over a lot more after he talked of getting together again, then stopped around the time that I found her wallet in the family vehicle. I know he’s not being honest with me.

My kids and I deserve better. Everyone keeps saying I need to let him go, but I don’t know how.

We’ve been together for 17 years, married for 12. I’m afraid that if I tell him I’m done with him, he’ll stop coming around altogether and hurt my kids terribly in the process. What do I do?

Heartbroken