I’m a man, age 43, married, and father of two sons (20 and 17). My problem is that I’ve started to suspect that my eldest son is jealous of me and that it’s affecting his life negatively.

I was in my early-20’s when I became a dad, and wanted to do better than my father had done with me. He worked long hours, said little to me or my sister, watched TV and went to sleep.

As soon as my boys could catch a ball or run, we were active together, kicking a soccer ball, shooting hoops, running around the school track, etc.

I’d always been a good athlete and pumped up both boys about showing me their stuff. My younger son turned to music, instead. It’s his mother’s talent, so no huge surprise.

Meanwhile, his big brother worked at his sports skills, ran in marathons just as I had, and at which I’d excelled. Soon, he ran farther, tried harder, and made putdown remarks about my swimming skills being much less than his.

Now, with his girlfriend and friends around, he’ll say he’s “way ahead” of me in every sport.

I never wanted to be the “winner” he had to beat. I worry that he’s driven to be “the best” vs. me, and that this obsession has made him resent me.

What can I say to help heal my son from his hurtful and divisive jealousy of me?

Father’s Dilemma