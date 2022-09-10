I’m a young single mom with a nine-year-old daughter. Last week she went on her first sleep over. We were both nervous. We’re always together, and the past two years of COVID created serious separation anxiety in her.

My daughter and I are literally never apart. She’s too young to leave at home alone, so wherever I go, she goes. Recently, her friends were starting to have sleepovers and she was asked, but wasn’t yet ready. We talked about it for a few months, since May, and got her ready.

I’ve spoken with the other mother several times, each time explaining she wasn’t ready and why. She was very understanding and kind. The day came and I brought my daughter over around 4p.m. She was nervous and apprehensive at the door, but I assured her I was close by and she could call me whenever she wanted. She squeezed me tight, and went off with a smile.

I thanked the mom and asked her to please give me a call in an hour or so just to let me know how things were going. She assured me she would. I heard nothing at 5p.m., but thought that was fine. By 6p.m., I still hadn’t received a call. I tried to stay calm and remind myself that this other woman has other kids and this isn’t her child’s first sleepover.

But by 7p.m., I was uncomfortable and anxious. I called the mom but there was no answer. I tried again at 7:30p.m. and 8p.m. Nothing. So, I drove over. I knocked and an older teenager answered. She said the parents were at the theatre and she was babysitting. She said the girls were having the best time, that they had played outside, eaten dinner, and were now watching a movie in the blanket fort they’d set up in the girl’s bedroom.

I was very pleased to hear my daughter was having fun and happy, but I’m gutted by the lack of communication with the mother. I picked my daughter up the next morning, but the mom wasn’t home. The husband was lovely and said she was easy and welcome any time.

I was worried and anxious all night, running scenarios through my head of what to say to this woman. Do I speak up?

Anxious Mom