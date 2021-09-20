I’ve been very happily married for three years to a man whom I love. We both have decent jobs and together we’re able to afford a modestly nice lifestyle.

The only “luxury” item I own is a piece of antique jewellery that my late mother gave me when I got engaged. She was ill and wanted me to have it before she passed.

I wore it at my wedding. Mom died just months later.

Now, a friend is getting married later this year. I’ve only known her for six months, since she joined the company I work at. We’ve had some lunches together. She knows my mother’s loss still affects me deeply.

Some weeks ago, she asked to see some of my wedding photos “to get ideas” for choosing her wedding dress.

Last week, after commenting on the jewelry piece, she asked to “borrow it” for her own wedding.

I was so taken aback that I didn’t know what to say for a minute. I then answered, “Let me think about it as it has special meaning for me.” She said, “Yes, that’s why I want to wear it...”

Was she trying to somehow appropriate my love for my late mother? Or expressing feelings of close friendship for me? Or just wanting to show off this jewellery item in her wedding photos as if it were her own?

Bride’s Uncomfortable Request