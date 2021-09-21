My buddy at work, in his mid-30s like me, got married eight years ago. They have a son.

His wife is strong-minded, even controlling, which I found uncomfortable when we were two couples just chatting and laughing together.

Four years ago, when she and their son went to her home country for six weeks in the summer, I could tell that my pal was breaking loose. He met an attractive woman at a bar and was out with her for several nights over two weeks.

I was somewhat shocked but I also understood that it can’t be easy to be constantly ordered around.

My friend may’ve also been intimate with the new woman. He told me he’d been to her place a couple of times. I didn’t ask for or want to know details. I’m happily married and wouldn’t have behaved similarly.

He stopped seeing that woman and made sure when his wife returned that he’d kept their house spotless.

But he told me she immediately examined every room, complained that the curtains were open unevenly, and that his coffee cup was in the sink. The next morning, she pulled out drawers because his socks weren’t all folded into pairs.

My friend decided that he wouldn’t take it anymore. He left permanently that day.

I know he wasn’t a perfect person and that he’d cheated with that woman, but what makes a partner control the other’s every move down to even a sock drawer?

What should he have done to try to save his marriage?

Curious Friend