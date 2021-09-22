I’m a man, 46, born into a large extended family of uncles and aunts. They were very close and we children had to show respect but also knew we were loved by all.

The older ones have died including both my parents. Now there’s only one uncle left, age 81, considered the patriarch.

He’d been living alone since his wife (whom he’d married when they were both just 19) passed away.

He was truly lost and we were all relieved when his son insisted that he live with him and his wife. Their kids are grown, they have a large home, so there was plenty of space.

When any of the family visited my uncle there, we always brought his favourite dishes, but also cake, fruit, and wine for his son and wife.

I was naturally very upset when I heard that my uncle’s wife insisted he live elsewhere. When the words, “seniors’ home” were mentioned, most of us were shocked.

How could a man who influenced us all regarding our values and family bonds be parceled out to live with strangers when there was space and money to keep him among his immediate relatives?

I’ve been told that my cousin’s wife insisted on either choosing an institutional “home” or that some other relatives take him. I heard that she said that she needed emotional space in her own home.

Eventually, a different married son and his married sister have (both in their late-50s) agreed to share the care and keeping of their father. It’s working out so far.

But I can’t forgive that cousin’s wife, nor her husband who claims she badgered him so much, he had to agree that his father move.

How can families better prepare for the changing needs of their elderly parents?

Disgusted