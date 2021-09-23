I’ve been married for 16 years and initially thought my husband and I were a perfect match made in heaven. We met at university, then worked in the same profession. I took maternity leave when our son was born (now 12) but once I returned to work, I rose in my position.

It never occurred to me that my success would become a serious problem for him.

Initially, my husband just teased me e.g. “Don’t think that your job means you’re smarter than me, you’re not!... “I’m still the boss of this house...”

Then, one evening, “You come home late I want to know who you’re sleeping with to get a promotion!” That came with a hard slap to my face and a black eye.

I was shocked, hurt, frightened. But I had a young child to consider. I also feared that if I reported the abuse, he’d lose his job and anything could happen next.

I carried on as best I could, trying to prove I wasn’t competing with him, that I still honoured our marriage, stressing that our child loves us both and needs us to get along, etc.

But now, we’re at a turning point. My husband and I are only able to act “normal” when we’re with our son. Otherwise, he’s the one out late at night so I assume he’s found a girlfriend. He sometimes comes home acting belligerent and terrorizes me with verbal threats before he falls asleep.

I wonder if I have a responsibility to warn another woman about his temper, but I know any such move would put me in line for further harm.

No one knows about this so I’m not sure I’ll even be believed if I report him to police, because I’ve stayed with him despite his physical and emotional abuse.

Where do I begin to save myself and our child?

Abused Wife