Is there a time factor on how long a person can live with someone they no longer love?

I’d been doing my best during the months of the pandemic, to put up with all that I felt was wrong between my husband and me.

Being locked down, the switch to working from home, the constant needs of the kids when there’s no play dates or real school… it was all stressful but necessary for getting through it safely, so I put my emotions aside.

As our area opened up, we joined our closest friends for a couple of patio dinners, but even with some added socializing, I still felt distanced from him, and not normal.

When I learned that I could finally hug my mother in person, I cried. She immediately told me she “understood.”

My parents divorced when I was ten, so I feel she knows my feelings without our having discussed them.

Do I blame the pandemic and stick it out till we’re back to “normal?”

Or do I believe some “experts” that we have a second wave coming, maybe even followed later by a third - with our way of life changed to a somewhat different “normal?”

Divorce or Delay?