We moved into a new area when our two sons were young. My wife became close friends with a neighbour who also had similar-age children.

When my wife was killed in a freak car accident on her way to food-shopping, our neighbour saw that I was in a fog of shock and loss.

On behalf of the women’s friendship, that neighbour took charge.

She hired a part-time housekeeper to cook and clean for us, and found reliable after-school babysitters to help out with the boys.

Every weekend she insisted that my sons and I join her, her husband and kids, for at least one afternoon.

She’d organize a picnic and games/sports at a park, a barbeque dinner at their place, etc.

As time passed, her husband joined us less and less, and 18 months after my wife’s death, I learned that the couple was splitting up.

Months later, we acknowledged feelings for each other.

One year after that, we decided to marry and we bought a new home together on a different street, but in the same neighbourhood where all the children grew up.

Ten years later, we’re still together but our children are divided.

My second wife has been beyond generous. She and her ex had divided their considerable assets equally and he took the large house while she kept the cottage and boat.

Now in their 20s, her children resent their “loss” of the cottage even though their father bought an even bigger one to accommodate future grandchildren, and a much larger boat. Those adult children lack for nothing.

But they refuse to visit their mother, which hurts her deeply.

My children know how much her help meant to all of us during that first terrible year of adjusting to our loss. They still thank her at important moments like their own graduations.

How can I get through to her children that their parents’ divorce was not my aim nor my fault? How can I convince them that their mother did not “abandon” them in favour of her now step-kids?

Loss After Loss