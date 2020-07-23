I met him while I was a single parent in school in my mid-20s. We were friends first.

When we started dating, we got pregnant. He didn’t want to be a parent and treated me badly but was still around after I said there’d be no abortion.

Seventeen years later, with four kids together, I find him on sites chatting to females. He puts an ad in with my picture and his. When I find out, I'm upset.

I complained about how we never go out, how I haven’t had “a date” in 12 years and we need to work on our relationship.

He’d rather play video games and be on sites than work on our relationship. He tells me to go out by myself or with friends.

Now I'm in my 40s and not happy, maybe a mid-life crisis.

I go to work, get in an uber-share ride and this guy asks for my number. I get hit on all the time but I walk away. But this time how I want to go on dates, how I'm tired of doing things by myself.

He asks me if I'm in a relationship I tell him, “something like that.” He keeps talking and finally gets my number. He’s 10 years younger than me.

I never cheated on my children’s father before but we keep arguing.

I keep trying to work on our relationship. He continues to just shake it off.

I throw him out of our home but not before I have sex with the young guy. A year later I'm still with the young dude and having sex with my kids’ father.

He tells me I better not cheat on him even though we don’t live together. My young dude doesn’t want me to cheat but I tell him I don’t want a commitment.

Now I'm confused and selfish. Nothing’s changed between my kids’ father and me but he’s still around.

I don't know what to do, and my kids’ father wants to return home. I miss him here but nothing changed.

I'm still messing around with the young guy and I don’t know why because I know he’s not for me.

So Confused