I’ve recently learned that my former colleague of over a decade ago had separated from her husband last fall.

We’d worked closely together for a few years and there was always a spark between us. We flirted a little and laughed a lot, but never acted seriously on it as we were both married.

She had children (I didn’t) and so shut down anything going further. Besides the attraction, there was great respect for each other’s work and we were successful at a number of joint projects for our employer.

I have my own company now and had heard nothing about her for a few years. But I can’t stop thinking about her.

I keep wondering if there was someone else in her life, or if she managed through the lockdown on her own, and whether she’d welcome hearing from me or would think I was coming on to her just by calling.

I can’t forget the one time that our feelings were no longer hidden. Her car was in for repairs and I drove her home.

Our hands touched and I pulled over into a parking lot where we embraced. We were both overwhelmed by emotion, she started to cry, and that’s when she insisted it could go no further.

When she got out just before her house, I drove around the block and had to wipe my own tears away.

Do I call her and take a chance on being dismissed coldly? I’ve been divorced for a couple of years. I dated one woman for five months, but my feelings didn’t come close to what I still feel for my colleague.

She must’ve heard from other former work-mates about my divorce, but didn’t try to reach me.

Lost Love?