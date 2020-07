A former school friend, who lives in another city and sends texts sometimes, keeps mentioning that her boyfriend hits and shoves her while screaming at her.

In the very next sentence, she’ll brag about the expensive piece of jewellery that he bought her, or about their fabulous condo in a high-priced building.

We’re both 33, and were never that close so I’m surprised that she tells me all the bad stuff about him, since she was always only interested in the financial worth of any guy.

Her boyfriend’s a trust-fund guy, living off his wealthy mother’s money. He never worked in his family’s business but bought everyone’s tickets for popular sports games, etc., wooing so-called “friends” as well as women.

I was in a different crowd, and married my long-time boyfriend who still works two jobs. I work as well. We live in a nice apartment that meets all our requirements and we’re very happy together. When we disagree, we work it out together.

I’m just not sure why she writes me about the ugly side of her relationship… especially since I don’t even live near her.

How should I respond to her shocking stories? I’m afraid to just say, “leave him,” in case he reads it and does something horrible to her.

Uncomfortable Friend